National high school girls basketball assist leaders: Quintasia Leatherwood leads the country
Take a look at the national leaders in assists this winter.
Video: Highlights of Paige Bueckers
Watch the nation's top 2020 recruit record a double-double.
The name on its own draws attention: Quintasia Leatherwood.
The first name, the last name or all together, the 5-foot-2 senior guard from Central (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) is memorable by moniker alone.
But considering she averages a national-best 12.8 assists a game, to go along with 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 steals, makes her a very special player as well.
She recently pulled off a very rare quadruple double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals in a recent 48-25 win over Ursuline Academy. ...
