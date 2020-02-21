National high school girls basketball assist leaders: Quintasia Leatherwood leads the country

Video: Highlights of Paige Bueckers

The name on its own draws attention: Quintasia Leatherwood.

The first name, the last name or all together, the 5-foot-2 senior guard from Central (Tuscaloosa, Ala.) is memorable by moniker alone.

But considering she averages a national-best 12.8 assists a game, to go along with 16.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 5.6 steals, makes her a very special player as well.

She recently pulled off a very rare quadruple double with 10 points, 10 rebounds, 12 assists and 10 steals in a recent 48-25 win over Ursuline Academy. ...

