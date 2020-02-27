National high school girls basketball assist leaders: UConn-signee Paige Bueckers continues to share
Take a look at the national leaders in assists this winter.
Video: Paige Bueckers highlights
Watch the UConn-signee show off her all-around skills.
Of the top 50 national leaders in assists, 14 of them average 8.0 a game or more, including leader Quintasia Leatherwood of Central (Tescaloosa, Ala.) who averages 12.8 per game.
The 5-foot-2 senior guard, who also averages 16.0 points and 5.6 steals per game, leads the country by more than 2.0 assists per game over Maniyah Willingham, a senior from Arroyo Valley (San Bernardino, Calif.). She averages 10.6 assists per game.
American Heritage (Plantation, Fla.) junior Daniella Aronsky (10.0) is the only other player in the country to average in double digits for assists. ...
