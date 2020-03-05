National high school girls basketball rebound leaders: Kyana Johnson finishes on top

Video: Top Plays of the Week

Kyana Johnson finished her fine high school basketball career on top.

The 6-foot-1 senior from Trinity Christian Academy (Deltona, Fla.) had 20 points and 20 rebounds in her team's season-ending playoff loss to City of Life Christian Academy in the Florida state 2A playoffs.

Johnson finished the season by averaging 23.0 rebounds per game, best in the nation by a wide margin over DaiJa Turner, a junior at Village Christian Academy (Fayetteville, N.C.), who averaged 21.6 caroms a game.

Johnson also averaged 15.6 points and 3.5 blocks per game for the 18-7 Eagles. ...

