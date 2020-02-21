National high school girls basketball rebound leaders: Kyana Johnson leads the way again

Video: Top 10 Basketball Plays of the Week

Watch the top plays from Week 6.





Kyana Johnson knows how to get after the ball.

For the second straight season the a 6-foot-1 senior post for Trinity Christian Academy (Deltona, Fla.) leads the nation in rebounding.

Johnson averages a staggering 23.1 rebounds per game, but is actually down from her hefty 26.3 average as a junior. She also averages 15.5 points and 3.5 blocks per game. He's had highs this season of 30 points, 35 rebounds and 17 blocks.

Four other players average 20 rebounds per game, including Jessica Larson, a 5-6 senior from Hearts for Jesus Christ (North Olmstead, Ohio), and DaiJa Turner, a 6-3 junior from Village Christian Academy (Fayettville, N.C.), who each average 21.6 caroms a game. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com