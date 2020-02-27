National high school girls basketball rebound leaders: Ohio duo average better than 20 caroms per game
Take a look at the game's best rebounders this winter.
Video: Top Basketball Plays of the Week
Watch the best from Week 7.
Of the top 50 female rebounding leaders in the country, the top 17 average at least 17 per game, including the national leader Kyana Johnson, of Trinity Christian Academy (Deltona, Fla.), at 23.0 per contest.
One of the more amazing top rebounders is Jessica Larson, who stands just 5-foot-6, yet averages 21.4 caroms a game for Hearts for Jesus Christ (North Olmstead, Ohio).
Larson had 15 in last week's 48-39 win over First Baptist Christian and now the Guardians begin their playoff run. Beyond her rebound totals, Larson averages 6.6 points and 6.2 steals per game. ...
