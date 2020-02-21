National high school girls basketball scoring leaders: McPherson, Walker and Briggs are country's Big 3
Take a look at the girl game's best scorers this winter.
Video: Chloe Briggs' highlights
Watch perhaps the nation's top freshman score 43 points vs. Notre Dame.
Three of the most dynamic and productive players in the country lead the MaxPreps scoring leaderboard.
Kayla McPherson, a 5-foot-7 junior guard from Madison County (Danielsville, Ga), Julianna Walker, a 5-5 junior guard from Annie Wright (Tacoma, Wash.), and 5-11 Ontario Christian (California.) freshman Chloe Briggs have put up not only massive scoring numbers, but they've also kept statisticians very busy with big numbers in other categories.
McPherson leads the country with a 36.3 scoring average but also averages 7.0 assists, 7.1 rebounds and 6.0 steals per game. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
National girls basketball rebound leaders
Take a look at the game's best rebounders this winter.
-
HS hoops player hits incredible shot
Another example of how good sports can be
-
National boys basketball assist leaders
Take a look at the game's best passers this winter.
-
'Bachelor' front-runner was hoops star
Alabama native was four-time state champion at Lee-Scott Academy.
-
Top 25 basketball scoreboard
Upsets continue as postseason action heats up around the country.
-
Jordan Brand Classic 2020 rosters
National Player of the Year candidates Jalen Green, Cade Cunningham and Scottie Barnes headline...