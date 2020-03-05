National high school girls basketball scoring leaders: Walker, Briggs still scoring big
See who all the top scorers are and how much they average.
Video: Chloe Briggs highlights
Watch nation's third-leading scorer put up 44 points in playoff win.
Julianna Walker has some more scoring to do.
The nation's second-leading scorer at 34.9 points per game for Annie Wright (Tacoma, Wash.) continues her fabulous junior season Thursday night in WIAA 1A playoff action when the seventh-seeded Gators take on top-seed Cashmere.
Walker, a 5-foot-5 junior, propelled her team into second round play by scoring right at her season's average, 35 points to go along with seven assists in a 72-46 victory over Meridian Wednesday.
In her first 18 games, Walker broke the 40-point barrier four times, with a high of 46. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
