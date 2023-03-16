It was Madness in Orlando, Fla. on Thursday after Furman sophomore J.P. Pegues drilled a 3-pointer with 2.4 seconds to play and the Paladins shocked No. 4 Virginia 68-67 in the South Regional.



Pegues received a pass from junior Garrett Hien and shot the long ball from a few feet beyond the arc to send the Paladins to the second round of the 2023 NCAA Tournament.



Three years ago Pegues was in a similar situation with Hillsboro (Nashville, Tenn.). Pegues was a junior averaging 18 points per game and his team trailed Northeast 49-48 with a trip to the state tournament on the line.



With 6.3 seconds left, Pegues received the inbound near midcourt, dribbled past a defender and up at the 3-point line for the shot. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com