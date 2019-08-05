No. 1 Class of 2020 high school basketball prospect Evan Mobley headed to USC
Rancho Christian big man will team with brother, father as Trojans land first top-ranked recruit.
Video: Evan Mobley highlights
See the top-rated Class of 2020 player during his junior season.
The USC Trojans made a major splash Monday on the recruiting trail, gaining the services of top 2020 prospect Evan Mobley of Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.).
Mobley was long expected to join brother, Isaiah, and father, Eric, an assistant for the Trojans and head coach Andy Enfield, and today he made it official.
The 6-foot-11, 205-pound center is the first commitment in the Class of 2020 and the program's first ever top-ranked recruit.
Last season, Mobley averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game to earn first team MaxPreps Junior All-American honors. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
What to expect from LeBron James Jr.?
Bronny has talent but patience will be a virtue on a loaded roster at Sierra Canyon.
-
Top 10 impact basketball transfers
Jalen Green, Michael Foster Jr., Marjon Beauchamp and Dior Johnson among those to make a difference...
-
Champions in high school, college and NBA
Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Magic Johnson and Bill Russell headline players that won championships...
-
Could Matthew Boling win Gatorade AOY?
'White Lightning' not fond of his nickname, but his fame might help win a historic Gatorade...
-
Top 10 state 'starting fives' since 1990
These players had great prep careers and are worth building a team around.
-
Top 10 states with NBA 1st-round picks
Golden State has produced most overall, while Texas claims three No. 1s and Virginia boast...