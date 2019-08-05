No. 1 Class of 2020 high school basketball prospect Evan Mobley headed to USC

Video: Evan Mobley highlights

See the top-rated Class of 2020 player during his junior season.

The USC Trojans made a major splash Monday on the recruiting trail, gaining the services of top 2020 prospect Evan Mobley of Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.).

Mobley was long expected to join brother, Isaiah, and father, Eric, an assistant for the Trojans and head coach Andy Enfield, and today he made it official.

The 6-foot-11, 205-pound center is the first commitment in the Class of 2020 and the program's first ever top-ranked recruit.

Last season, Mobley averaged 19 points, 12 rebounds and 4.7 blocks per game to earn first team MaxPreps Junior All-American honors. ...

