Top-ranked Columbus (Miami, Fla.) on Saturday became the 53rd team in high school basketball history to capture four consecutive state titles in the highest classification, knocking off Windermere 68-34 in a wire-to-wire victory behind 20 points, nine rebounds and three blocks from five-star Duke signee Cameron Boozer.

Four-star junior Jaxon Richardson chipped in 14 points, seven rebounds and six blocks while four-star Duke signee Cayden Boozer added 12 points, 6 assists, 5 rebounds in the Class 7A state title game triumph.

The result was never in doubt as the Explorers jumped ahead 27-7 at the end of the first quarter before extending their advantage to 47-13 at the half and cruising to a 64-18 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Columbus sat their starters in the fourth quarter as the Wolverines outscored the four-time state championship 18-4 in the final period of play while playing with a running clock.

The Explorers became the second Florida team to win four consecutive state championships, joining Dillard from 2000-2003. ...

