The stage is set for the third meeting between No. 1 Ontario Christian (Ontario) and No. 7 Etiwanda — this time with a berth in the California Open Division finals on the line.



The top-ranked Knights needed overtime to beat No. 10 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) 69-57 in one Southern California Open Division regional semifinal. The Eagles, the two-time reigning Open Division state champion, dispatched No. 8 Mater Dei (Santa Ana) 67-57 in the other SoCal semifinal.



The final meeting of the trilogy is set for 7 p.m. on Tuesday.



Ontario Christian and Etiwanda met March 1 in the Southern Section Open Division championship with freshman Tati Griffin coming up big with 29 points to lead the Knights to their first section crown 65-63. ...

