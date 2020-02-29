No. 16 Sierra Canyon beats Mater Dei for second straight CIF Southern Section title

Video: Sierra Canyon highlights



See the star-studded Trailblazers in action from the 2019-20 season.

Five-star standout Ziaire Williams scored 23 points leading No. 16 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) to a second straight CIF Southern Section Open Division title Friday night with a 59-48 win over Mater Dei (Santa Ana) in Long Beach.

Sierra Canyon (28-4) never trailed in the signature victory, although the Monarchs (25-7) showed fight throughout the showdown between Southern California heavyweights. They never trailed by more than 11 points.

Williams, who has yet to sign or commit to a college program, was unstoppable most of the night and added six rebounds and four assists. ...

