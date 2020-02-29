No. 16 Sierra Canyon beats Mater Dei for second straight CIF Southern Section title
Ziaire Williams and Brandon Boston Jr. lead the Trailblazers to a wire-to-wire victory in Long Beach.
Video: Sierra Canyon highlights
See the star-studded Trailblazers in action from the 2019-20 season.
Five-star standout Ziaire Williams scored 23 points leading No. 16 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) to a second straight CIF Southern Section Open Division title Friday night with a 59-48 win over Mater Dei (Santa Ana) in Long Beach.
Sierra Canyon (28-4) never trailed in the signature victory, although the Monarchs (25-7) showed fight throughout the showdown between Southern California heavyweights. They never trailed by more than 11 points.
Williams, who has yet to sign or commit to a college program, was unstoppable most of the night and added six rebounds and four assists. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
National girls basketball assist leaders
Take a look at the national leaders in assists this winter.
-
National girls basketball rebound leaders
Take a look at the game's best rebounders this winter.
-
National boys basketball assist leaders
Take a look at the game's best passers this winter.
-
National Top 50 boys rebounders
Get a look at the game's best rebounders this winter.
-
How to Watch: Sierra Canyon vs. Mater Dei
Trailblazers look continue recent dominance, while Monarchs hope to build on historic success...
-
Nation's top 50 boys basketball scorers
Get a look at the game's elite scorers this winter.