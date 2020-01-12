No. 17 Sierra Canyon gets revenge in 78-62 victory over No. 11 Rancho Christian behind 30 points from Brandon Boston Jr.

Video: Sierra Canyon highlights

America's most famous high school basketball team in action at Tarkanian Classic.

No. 17 Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) came out focused and determined to avenge its only in-state loss this season, blowing past No. 11 Rancho Christian (Temecula, Calif.) 78-62 in an impressive victory Saturday night.

After trailing 5-0 to start the contest, the Trailblazers went on an 8-0 run and never trailed again, leading for the final 30 minutes of action at Pasadena City College.

Sierra Canyon was led by the 5-star tandem of Brandon Boston, Jr. and Ziaire Williams, who combined for 50 points.

Kentucky pledge Boston led all scorers, finishing with 30 points and scoring at all three levels. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com