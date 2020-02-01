No. 2 Wasatch Academy falls to buzzer-beating, overtime 3-pointer

Video: Top 10 Plays of the Week

Everton Browne hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer in overtime as St. Benedict's Prep (Newark, N.J.) upset No. 2 Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah) 61-58 in the Bob Kirk Invitational semifinals.

In a game of runs, the Gray Bees put the pressure on Wasatch Academy early to open an 8-0 advantage, but the second-ranked Tigers battled back and trailed 12-10 after the first period.

The Tigers appeared in control in the second half after bouncing back and opening a 46-37 lead late in the fourth.

The Garden State power, however, never gave up. ...

