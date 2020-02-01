No. 2 Wasatch Academy falls to buzzer-beating, overtime 3-pointer
Everton Browne's shot lifts New Jersey's St. Benedict's Prep to 61-58 Bob Kirk Invitational semifinal win over Tigers.
Video: Top 10 Plays of the Week
See two California teams combine for a touching Kobe Bryant tribute.
In a game of runs, the Gray Bees put the pressure on Wasatch Academy early to open an 8-0 advantage, but the second-ranked Tigers battled back and trailed 12-10 after the first period.
The Tigers appeared in control in the second half after bouncing back and opening a 46-37 lead late in the fourth.
The Garden State power, however, never gave up. ...
