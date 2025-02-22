Top-ranked junior Tyran Stokes scored a team-high 24 points to guide No. 24 Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks, Calif.) to a 68-61 upset of No. 2 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.) in Southern Section Open Division pool play Friday night.

Three-star junior Zachary White also came up big in the win, finishing with 23 points for the Knights.

Notre Dame shot 16 of 19 from the free throw line in the fourth quarter and was 24 of 31 from the charity stripe in the contest to spark the win.

Harvard-Westlake led 18-16 at the end of the first quarter before falling behind 33-29 at the half. ...

