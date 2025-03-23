No. 24 Vashon (St. Louis, Mo.) blew past Benton (St. Joseph, Mo.) 81-45 Saturday night in the Class 4 title game to capture their sixth consecutive state championship and 16th overall in program history.

Vashon has been a dominant force in the Show-Me-State during their state championship run that spans the past seven seasons. The Wolverines have compiled a 143-29 record during that time with COVID-19 ending their 2019-20 season short following a convincing state quarterfinal victory.

After winning state titles in 2019, 2021 and 2022 by an average of nine points per contest, the dominant program has turned things up over the past three seasons as they knocked off Central (Park Hills) 64-37 in 2023, took down Burroughs (St. ...

