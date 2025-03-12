For the third straight season No. 5 Archbishop Mitty (San Jose) and No. 6 Etiwanda will battle for the California Open Division title.

The Monarchs beat No. 19 Clovis West (Fresno) 64-60 on Tuesday in the Northern California regional final while the Eagles upset No. 1 Ontario Christian (Ontario) 67-62 in the SoCal regional final.

The third round of the Etiwanda-Mitty trilogy happens at 6 p.m. Saturday at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento.

It wasn't easy for either squad to get back to the final as Clovis West went toe-to-toe with Mitty from the opening tip. But head coach Sue Phillips' squad got huge 3-pointers from Ze'Ni Patterson and Devin Cosgriff in the fourth quarter as the Monarchs turned a 46-45 deficit to start the period into a 62-56 lead with 70 seconds left.

Freshman Maliya Hunter had a team-high 17 points for the Monarchs. ...

