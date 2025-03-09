No. 5 Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) and No. 16 Notre Dame (Sherman Oaks) are set to play in Southern California Open Division regional finals after defeating nationally ranked teams on Saturday.



Roosevelt beat No. 2 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City) 71-59 while Notre Dame topped No. 13 St. Joseph (Santa Maria) 66-64.



Notre Dame faces Roosevelt on Tuesday and the winner will advance to the state championship game March 15 at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento against either Archbishop Riordan (San Francisco) or De La Salle (Concord).



These teams just met on March 1 with a CIF Open Division Southern Section title on the line. ...

