In what may have been the de facto Class 7A state championship game in Alabama, No. 6 Hoover outlasted No. 21 Huntsville 63-60 on Thursday morning in a highly-anticipated regional final showdown.

Tennessee signee DeWayne Brown led the way for two-time defending state champion Hoover (33-0) with a team-high 18 points and 11 rebounds. All five starters scored in double figures for the Buccaneers, who extended their win streak to 43 games dating back to last season.

Brown imposed his will down the stretch with back-to-back baskets followed by a free throw to keep Hoover ahead in the final minutes of the contest.

After a missed free throw, Huntsville was able to get a second chance at the potential game-tying possession in the final 30 seconds before Lipscomb commit J.D. ...

