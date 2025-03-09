No. 9 Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) used a strong fourth quarter to defeat Newton (Covington, Ga.) 61-56 in the Class AAAAAA state championship Saturday at Macon Coliseum.

It's the fourth state championship since 2020 under head coach Larry Thompson for Wheeler. The first three were led by Utah Jazz rookie Isaiah Collier.Wheeler led by as many as 14 in the first half before seeing its lead evaporate in the third quarter. By the time the fourth quarter began, Newton had grabbed a 46-44 lead.With Wheeler leading 49-48 with 3:40 left in the game, four-star junior Colben Landrew took over. The 6-foot-6 small forward hit two shots and two free throws as the Wildcats extended their lead to 55-52. ...

