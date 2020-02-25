Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu was also a high school basketball superstar

Video: Sabrina Ionescu high school highlights



Watch the Oregon All-American at Miramonte.

The high school legend of Sabrina Ionescu has now risen to the college ranks. And after Monday's spectacular dual performance in Los Angeles and Palo Alto — all while fighting back the flu — it's hard to imagine her star power could rise much more.

Her high school coach Kelly Sopak said it most certainly will.

Sopak not only coached Ionescu through a brilliant prep career at Miramonte (Orinda, Calif.), which culminated with the 2015-16 MaxPreps National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award and McDonald's All-American Game Most Valuable Player trophy, but he also guided her as far back as a third-grade CYO player. ...

