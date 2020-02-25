Oregon's Sabrina Ionescu was also a high school basketball superstar
MaxPreps 2015-16 Player of the Year at Miramonte became first NCAA player to notch 2,000 points, 1,000 rebounds, 1,000 assists.
Video: Sabrina Ionescu high school highlights
Watch the Oregon All-American at Miramonte.
The high school legend of Sabrina Ionescu has now risen to the college ranks. And after Monday's spectacular dual performance in Los Angeles and Palo Alto — all while fighting back the flu — it's hard to imagine her star power could rise much more.
Her high school coach Kelly Sopak said it most certainly will.
Sopak not only coached Ionescu through a brilliant prep career at Miramonte (Orinda, Calif.), which culminated with the 2015-16 MaxPreps National Girls Basketball Player of the Year award and McDonald's All-American Game Most Valuable Player trophy, but he also guided her as far back as a third-grade CYO player. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 25 Basketball Scoreboard
No. 9 DeMatha faces off against No. 22 Paul VI in Monday's WCAC title game.
-
National girls basketball assist leaders
Take a look at the national leaders in assists this winter.
-
Leading scorers every season since WWII
Leaders include NFL great Jim Brown, MLB veteran Tony Clark and NBA stars Monta Ellis and Calvin...
-
National girls basketball rebound leaders
Take a look at the game's best rebounders this winter.
-
National girls basketball scoring leaders
Take a look at the girl game's best scorers this winter.
-
HS hoops player hits incredible shot
Another example of how good sports can be