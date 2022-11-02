f4c86c47-db59-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 11 Bishop Gorman (Las Vegas)

Head coach: Grant Rice

2021-22 record: 30-1

National ranking: No. 23

State championships: 24 (1960, 1961, 1962, 1978, 1979, 1984, 1988, 1989, 1997, 2000, 2002, 2005, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020)

Players to watch

W — Keenan Bey

Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Eli Bradley

Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Ryder Elisaldez

Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Juni Mobley

Height: 6-0 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: No. 44 | Status: Committed to Ohio State

F — Christopher Nwuli

Height: 6-7 | Class: Sophomore (2025)

National rank: No. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 