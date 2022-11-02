9dbac2e1-dd59-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 12 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)

Head coach: John Buck

2021-22 record: 19-8

National ranking: Unranked

State championships: 8 Federation titles (1981, 1982, 1994, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2019), 16 NYSAIS titles (1994, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022)

Players to watch

W — V.J. Edgecomb

Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Keenan Emmanuel

Height: 6-2 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Godswill Erheriene

Height: 6-8 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: No. 138 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Kayden Mingo

Height: 6-1 | Class: Sophomore (2025)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Amdy Ndiaye

Height: 6-9 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Jayden Reid

Height: 5-10 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Jacob Ross

Height: 6-5 | Class: Sophomore (2025)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Jayden Ross

Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: No. ...

