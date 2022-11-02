No. 12 Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, N.Y.)
Head coach: John Buck
2021-22 record: 19-8
National ranking: Unranked
State championships: 8 Federation titles (1981, 1982, 1994, 1997, 2009, 2011, 2012, 2019), 16 NYSAIS titles (1994, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020, 2022)
Players to watch
W — V.J. Edgecomb
Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Keenan Emmanuel
Height: 6-2 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Godswill Erheriene
Height: 6-8 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: No. 138 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Kayden Mingo
Height: 6-1 | Class: Sophomore (2025)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Amdy Ndiaye
Height: 6-9 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Jayden Reid
Height: 5-10 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Jacob Ross
Height: 6-5 | Class: Sophomore (2025)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Jayden Ross
Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: No. ...
