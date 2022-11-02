No. 13 Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)
Head coach: Cilk McSweeney
2021-22 record: 26-2
National ranking: No. 3
State championships: 3 (2017, 2021, 2022)
Players to watch
G — Shon Abaev
Height: 6-4 | Class: Sophomore (2025)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Carl Cherenfant
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: No. 126 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Jaylen Curry
Height: 6-0 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: No. 108 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Derrick Edouard
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
C — Ethan Lathan
Height: 6-11 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Malachi Martis
Height: 6-4 | Class: Sophomore (2025)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — John Roland
Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
C — Jake Warren
Height: 6-11 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
*Player rankings via 247Sports
Key dates
Nov. 25 — vs. ...
