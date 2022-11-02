2bca0900-df59-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 13 Calvary Christian Academy (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.)

Head coach: Cilk McSweeney

2021-22 record: 26-2

National ranking: No. 3

State championships: 3 (2017, 2021, 2022)

Players to watch

G — Shon Abaev

Height: 6-4 | Class: Sophomore (2025)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Carl Cherenfant

Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: No. 126 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Jaylen Curry

Height: 6-0 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: No. 108 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Derrick Edouard

Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

C — Ethan Lathan

Height: 6-11 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Malachi Martis

Height: 6-4 | Class: Sophomore (2025)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — John Roland

Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

C — Jake Warren

Height: 6-11 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

Key dates


Nov. 25 — vs. ...

