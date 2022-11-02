No. 15 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)
Head coach: David Rebibo
2021-22 record: 25-4
National ranking: Unranked
State championships: 3 (1996, 1997, 2016)
Players to watch
C — Dominique Bentho
Height: 6-8 | Class: Freshman (2026)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Brady Dunlap
Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: No. 130 | Status: Committed to Notre Dame
G — Robert Hinton
Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Harvard
G — Christian Horry
Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Jacob Huggins
Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Princeton
G — Amir Jones
Height: 6-3 | Class: Freshman (2026)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Nikolas Khamenia
Height: 6-8 | Class: Sophomore (2025)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Trent Perry
Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: No. ...
