No. 15 Harvard-Westlake (Studio City, Calif.)

Head coach: David Rebibo

2021-22 record: 25-4

National ranking: Unranked

State championships: 3 (1996, 1997, 2016)

Players to watch

C — Dominique Bentho

Height: 6-8 | Class: Freshman (2026)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Brady Dunlap

Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: No. 130 | Status: Committed to Notre Dame

G — Robert Hinton

Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Harvard

G — Christian Horry

Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Jacob Huggins

Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Princeton

G — Amir Jones

Height: 6-3 | Class: Freshman (2026)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Nikolas Khamenia

Height: 6-8 | Class: Sophomore (2025)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Trent Perry

Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: No. ...

