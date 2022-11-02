No. 16 George Rogers Clark (Winchester, Ky.)
Head coach: Joshua Cook
2021-22 record: 37-1
National ranking: No. 16
State championships: 2 (1951, 2022)
Players to watch
F — Trent Edwards
Height: 6-8 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — J.P. Gaines
Height: 6-2 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Kareem Guerrant
Height: 6-0 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Reshaun Hampton
Height: 5-10 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Tyleik Maxwell
Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Jerone Morton
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Morehead State
G — Sam Parrish
Height: 5-10 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Jacob Smith
Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
*Player rankings via 247Sports
Key dates
Dec. 6 — vs. ...
