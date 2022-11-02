6ead00a4-3d5a-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 16 George Rogers Clark (Winchester, Ky.)

Head coach: Joshua Cook

2021-22 record: 37-1

National ranking: No. 16

State championships: 2 (1951, 2022)

Players to watch

F — Trent Edwards

Height: 6-8 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — J.P. Gaines

Height: 6-2 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Kareem Guerrant

Height: 6-0 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Reshaun Hampton

Height: 5-10 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Tyleik Maxwell

Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Jerone Morton

Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Morehead State

G — Sam Parrish

Height: 5-10 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Jacob Smith

Height: 6-4 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

*Player rankings via 247Sports

Key dates


Dec. 6 — vs. ...

