No. 17 Grovetown (Ga.)

Head coach: Darren Douglas

2021-22 record: 29-3

National ranking: Unranked

State championships: 1 (2022)

Players to watch

C — Kevin Curtis

Height: 6-11 | Class: Freshman (2026)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — D.J. Douglas

Height: 6-9 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Malik Ferguson

Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Georgia State

G — Markel Freeman

Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — E.J. Kency

Height: 5-9 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Aaron Nomel

Height: 6-8 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Derrion Reid

Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: No. ...

