No. 17 Grovetown (Ga.)
Head coach: Darren Douglas
2021-22 record: 29-3
National ranking: Unranked
State championships: 1 (2022)
Players to watch
C — Kevin Curtis
Height: 6-11 | Class: Freshman (2026)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — D.J. Douglas
Height: 6-9 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Malik Ferguson
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Committed to Georgia State
G — Markel Freeman
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — E.J. Kency
Height: 5-9 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Aaron Nomel
Height: 6-8 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Derrion Reid
Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: No. ...
