No. 18 Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.)
Head coach: Patrick Massaroni
2021-22 record: 26-4
National ranking: No. 13
State championships: 1 CHSAA title (2018), 1 Federation title (2018)
Players to watch
G — Danny Carbuccia
Height: 6-0 | Class: Sophomore (2025)National rank: No. 35 | Status: Uncommitted
G — Cole Decker
Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Howard Eisley Jr.
Height: 5-11 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Boogie Fland
Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: No. 12 | Status: Uncommitted
F — Jordan Gabriel
Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Jahi Gary
Height: 6-5 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Benjamin Lyttle
Height: 6-5 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Braylan Ritvo
Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
*Player rankings via 247Sports
Key dates
Dec. 2 — vs. ...
