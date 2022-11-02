1c592787-e259-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 18 Archbishop Stepinac (White Plains, N.Y.)

Head coach: Patrick Massaroni

2021-22 record: 26-4

National ranking: No. 13

State championships: 1 CHSAA title (2018), 1 Federation title (2018)

Players to watch

G — Danny Carbuccia

Height: 6-0 | Class: Sophomore (2025)

National rank: No. 35 | Status: Uncommitted

G — Cole Decker

Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Howard Eisley Jr.

Height: 5-11 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Boogie Fland

Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: No. 12 | Status: Uncommitted

F — Jordan Gabriel

Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Jahi Gary

Height: 6-5 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Benjamin Lyttle

Height: 6-5 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — Braylan Ritvo

Height: 6-7 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

*Player rankings via 247Sports

Key dates


Dec. 2 — vs. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com

 