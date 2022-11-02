04248c3a-e359-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 19 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)

Head coach: Sam Duane

2021-22 record: 25-5

National ranking: Unranked

State championships: 1 (2022)

Players to watch

W — Isaac Astorga

Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Nolan Brown

Height: 5-10 | Class: Sophomore (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Ben Egbo

Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

W — D'Andre Harrison

Height: 6-5 | Class: Sophomore (2025)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Adonis LaFleur

Height: 6-2 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Koa Peat

Height: 6-8 | Class: Sophomore (2025)

National rank: No. ...

