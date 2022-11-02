No. 19 Perry (Gilbert, Ariz.)
Head coach: Sam Duane
2021-22 record: 25-5
National ranking: Unranked
State championships: 1 (2022)
Players to watch
W — Isaac Astorga
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Nolan Brown
Height: 5-10 | Class: Sophomore (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Ben Egbo
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — D'Andre Harrison
Height: 6-5 | Class: Sophomore (2025)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Adonis LaFleur
Height: 6-2 | Class: Junior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Koa Peat
Height: 6-8 | Class: Sophomore (2025)National rank: No. ...
