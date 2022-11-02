d09d81f8-e659-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 21 Modesto Christian (Modesto, Calif.)

Head coach: Brice Fantazia

2021-22 record: 30-6

National ranking: Unranked

State championships: 2 (1997, 2004)

Players to watch

G — Jalen Brown

Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Rashod Cotton

Height: 6-0 | Class: Freshman (2026)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — B.J. Davis

Height: 6-2 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: No. 137 | Status: Committed to San Diego State

F — Manasse Itete

Height: 6-6 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

C — Prince Oseya

Height: 6-10 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Jamari Phillips

Height: 6-3 | Class: Junior (2024)

National rank: No. ...

