No. 23 Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)
Head coach: Eric Krueger
2021-22 record: 25-2
National ranking: No. 22
State championships: 2 (2012, 2022)
Players to watch
G — Rasheem Biles
Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Gavin Headings
Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Andrew Hedgepeth
Height: 6-2 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Markell Johnson
Height: 6-1 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Xavier McKinney
Height: 6-3 | Class: Freshman (2026)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
F — Devin Royal
Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023)National rank: No. ...
