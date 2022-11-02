f40d63b3-ed59-ed11-80d3-0a9bf6d97784-original.jpg

No. 23 Pickerington Central (Pickerington, Ohio)

Head coach: Eric Krueger

2021-22 record: 25-2

National ranking: No. 22

State championships: 2 (2012, 2022)

Players to watch

G — Rasheem Biles

Height: 6-3 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Gavin Headings

Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Andrew Hedgepeth

Height: 6-2 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Markell Johnson

Height: 6-1 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

G — Xavier McKinney

Height: 6-3 | Class: Freshman (2026)

National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted

F — Devin Royal

Height: 6-7 | Class: Senior (2023)

National rank: No. ...

