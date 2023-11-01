No. 8 Wasatch Academy (Mt. Pleasant, Utah)
Head coach: Paul Peterson
2022-23 record: 19-10
National ranking: No. 9
GEICO Nationals history: Four appearances (0-4)
Players to watch
G — Fischer Brown
Height: 6-4 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
W — Bhan Buom
Height: 6-8 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Taj Degourville
Height: 6-5 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 137 | Status: Committed to San Diego State
C — Malick Diallo
Height: 6-10 | Class: Senior (2024)National rank: No. 142 | Status: Committed to TCU
C — Augustine Ekwe
Height: 6-10 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: Unranked | Status: Uncommitted
G — Isiah Harwell
Height: 6-5 | Class: Junior (2025)National rank: No. ...
