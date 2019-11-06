Preseason Top 25 High School Boys Basketball Rankings

Video: Preseason Top 25 basketball rankings

Find out who will make a run at No. 1 in 2019-20.

Montverde Academy (Montverde, Fla.) fell short of building on its record four GEICO Nationals titles last season, finishing 22-3 and losing to eventual champion IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) in the semifinals.



Since capturing its first GEICO Nationals crown at the end of the 2012-13 season, Montverde has dominated high school basketball, compiling a remarkable 194-13 record over that span.



This year, the Eagles have reloaded with a deep and talented rotation led by four 5-star prospects in the starting lineup.



Not too far behind are IMG Academy and two-time defending California state champions Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.). ...

