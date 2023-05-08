Devin Booker is heating up like the Phoenix summer as the All Star guard is shooting lights out as the Suns evened their playoff series with Denver at 2-2 after a 194-124 win on Sunday.

The Moss Point (Miss.) standout combined for 83 points with a 79.1 shooting percentage in a pair of wins this weekend in the Western Conference semifinals against the top-seeded Nuggets. In the third quarter of Sunday's Game 4, Booker buried all six of his shots, including a pair of 3-pointers in the final minute to extend the Suns lead from 92-90 to 98-92 heading into the final frame.Booker has been scoring in bunches since his time at Moss Point starting in the 2011-12 high school basketball season. ...

