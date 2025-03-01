Quinn Kwasniak of Cornerstone Christian (Willoughby, Ohio) became the all-time leading scorer in Ohio high school basketball history with a 53-point performance in the playoffs on Saturday.

The senior needed 51 points to tie the record, and he got that plus an extra basket in the 84-44 victory that moves the Patriots to the Regional Semifinal of the OHSAA Division VII state tournament.The previous record-holder was Jon Diebler, who scored 3,208 points from 2003-07 before playing at Ohio State.