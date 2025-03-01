Quinn Kwasniak of Cornerstone Christian (Willoughby, Ohio) became the all-time leading scorer in Ohio high school basketball history with a 53-point performance in the playoffs on Saturday.
The senior needed 51 points to tie the record, and he got that plus an extra basket in the 84-44 victory that moves the Patriots to the Regional Semifinal of the OHSAA Division VII state tournament.
The previous record-holder was Jon Diebler, who scored 3,208 points from 2003-07 before playing at Ohio State.
He came into the season 981 points away from passing Diebler. On his way to the top of the record book this season he passed notable names like LeBron James and Luke Kennard.
Kwasniak will play college basketball at Army, where his mother was once the school's all-time leading scorer.
Cornerstone Christian is 17-8 this season with Kwasniak leading the way at 37.9 points per contest. ...
