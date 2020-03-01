Second-ranked Grayson breezes past defending state champ McEachern in GHSAA semifinal
Deivon Smith leads five Rams in double figures to help dethrone defending state champs and 2018-19 National Player of the Year Sharife Cooper.
Video: Grayson highlights
Watch the nation's second-ranked team in action throughout 2019-20 season.
Mississippi State-signee Deivon Smith scored 21 points to lead No. 2 Grayson (Loganville, Ga.) to a 82-76 Georgia High School Athletic Association Class AAAAAAA semifinal victory over defending state champion McEachern (Powder Springs) on Saturday night at Buford City Arena.
A back-and-forth first half saw the Indians take a 29-27 advantage at halftime, before the Rams (30-1) busted things open in the second half to win their 22nd straight game.
Grayson got out in transition and stifled the Indians defensively in the second half, using a 30-13 third quarter spurt to propel the Rams into the state finals. ...
-
