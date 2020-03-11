Sheldon officially reinstated into CIF Tournament, beats Dublin in dramatic fashion

Video: Sheldon vs. Dublin highlights



2020 Arizona State signee Marcus Bagley leads Sheldon to 59-58 win over Dublin in regional semifinal.

Hours after receiving a last-minute reprieve into the California Interscholastic Federation playoffs on Tuesday afternoon, the Sheldon (Sacramento) boys basketball team — grounded temporarily by the coronavirus scare — pulled out a dramatic last-minute victory Tuesday night.

Marcus Bagley,, brother of Sacramento Kings' forward Marvin Bagley, scored a game-high 27 points including the go-ahead bucket with 17.5 seconds left as the Huskies went on the road and fought off an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat a very determined and game Dublin team 59-58 in a dramatic Northern California Open Division semifinal game.

After Bagley's tough runner in the lane, Dublin had three shots in the final sequence, but the last one — a three-point attempt by Alonso — glanced off the rim at the buzzer, advancing Sheldon to Thursday's NorCal finals to face Bishop O'Dowd (Oakland). ...

