Sheldon officially reinstated into CIF Tournament, beats Dublin in dramatic fashion
Hours after being reinstated into the tournament, the Huskies pull off dramatic last-second victory, now on title path with Sierra Canyon.
Video: Sheldon vs. Dublin highlights
2020 Arizona State signee Marcus Bagley leads Sheldon to 59-58 win over Dublin in regional semifinal.
Hours after receiving a last-minute reprieve into the California Interscholastic Federation playoffs on Tuesday afternoon, the Sheldon (Sacramento) boys basketball team — grounded temporarily by the coronavirus scare — pulled out a dramatic last-minute victory Tuesday night.
Marcus Bagley,, brother of Sacramento Kings' forward Marvin Bagley, scored a game-high 27 points including the go-ahead bucket with 17.5 seconds left as the Huskies went on the road and fought off an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to defeat a very determined and game Dublin team 59-58 in a dramatic Northern California Open Division semifinal game.
After Bagley's tough runner in the lane, Dublin had three shots in the final sequence, but the last one — a three-point attempt by Alonso — glanced off the rim at the buzzer, advancing Sheldon to Thursday's NorCal finals to face Bishop O'Dowd (Oakland). ...
