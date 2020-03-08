Sheldon withdraws from CIF high school basketball postseason over coronavirus fears

Video: Sierra Canyon vs. Sheldon 2019 Open Division highlights

The Huskies and Trailblazers won't meet for a third time in the state finals.

Sheldon (Sacramento, Calif.), the two-time Northern California Open Division champion, ended its season Saturday after its district closed campuses and canceled "any student-related activities from today, March 7 to March 13, 2020” over concerns about the coronavirus, multiple news outlets reported.



The Elk Grove Unified School district sent a letter to parents and students Saturday announcing the measures after a family in the 64,000-student district was quarantined by Sacramento County Public Health Department.



“Please know that to date, no student or staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” read a portion of the district’s letter.



The cancellation comes hours before the top-seeded Huskies were scheduled to play No. ...

