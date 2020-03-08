Sheldon withdraws from CIF high school basketball postseason over coronavirus fears
Huskies forced to cancel game vs. Dublin after school district shuts campuses, extra curricular activities.
Sheldon (Sacramento, Calif.), the two-time Northern California Open Division champion, ended its season Saturday after its district closed campuses and canceled "any student-related activities from today, March 7 to March 13, 2020” over concerns about the coronavirus, multiple news outlets reported.
The Elk Grove Unified School district sent a letter to parents and students Saturday announcing the measures after a family in the 64,000-student district was quarantined by Sacramento County Public Health Department.
“Please know that to date, no student or staff has tested positive for COVID-19,” read a portion of the district’s letter.
The cancellation comes hours before the top-seeded Huskies were scheduled to play No. ...
