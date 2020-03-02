Sierra Canyon and Sheldon boys, La Jolla Country Day and Archbishop Mitty girls head CIF basketball brackets
Trailblazers seek Open Division three-peat while San Diego Section's Torreys put No. 1 girls ranking on the line.
Video: Sierra Canyon boys basketball highlights
Watch the two-time defending state Open Division champions in action.
The much-anticipated wait is over.
The star-studded boys squad from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) is the top seed in the Southern California Open Division Regional tournament as the California Interscholastic Federation released the high school basketball state playoff brackets Sunday evening.
The Trailblazers, coming off a second straight Southern Section Open title, feature three 5-star players and the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, and seek an Open Division three-peat in the state's 40th annual basketball championships.
The playoffs begin Tuesday and conclude March 13-14 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 25 Basketball Scoreboard
No. 2 Grayson, No. 3 Dorman play for state titles this weekend in respective states.
-
No. 2 Grayson advances to state title game
Deivon Smith leads five Rams in double figures to help dethrone defending state champs and...
-
Bishop Gorman wins ninth consecutive title
Gaels continue streak that began in 2012, win 22nd state crown overall.
-
Sierra Canyon beats Mater Dei for crown
Ziaire Williams and Brandon Boston Jr. lead the Trailblazers to a wire-to-wire victory in Long...
-
Top public school hoop programs since 2010
Simeon, Lone Peak, Chino Hills set standard of national excellence since 2010.
-
Mikey Williams helps team to section title
Cougars down Coronado 71-59 in first championship game appearance for the program.