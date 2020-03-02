Sierra Canyon and Sheldon boys, La Jolla Country Day and Archbishop Mitty girls head CIF basketball brackets

Video: Sierra Canyon boys basketball highlights

Watch the two-time defending state Open Division champions in action.

The much-anticipated wait is over.

The star-studded boys squad from Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) is the top seed in the Southern California Open Division Regional tournament as the California Interscholastic Federation released the high school basketball state playoff brackets Sunday evening.

The Trailblazers, coming off a second straight Southern Section Open title, feature three 5-star players and the sons of LeBron James and Dwyane Wade, and seek an Open Division three-peat in the state's 40th annual basketball championships.

The playoffs begin Tuesday and conclude March 13-14 at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. ...

