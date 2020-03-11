Sierra Canyon rallies for incredible win over Etiwanda in California regional final
Trailblazers score final 13 points of the game to stun Etiwanda, advance to state championship game.
Video: Sierra Canyon vs. Etiwanda highlights
The Blazers overcame a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to advance to the CIF Open Division state championship.
Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) rallied from an 11-point deficit the final three minutes of Tuesday's California Open Divison southern regional final against Etiwanda, emerging with a miraculous 63-61 win.
Senior Ziaire Williams sank the game-winner as time expired to send the Trailblazers (30-4) to their third consecutive state championship game and keep hopes of a three-peat alive. The 6-foot-8 forward finished with 19 points.
Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 15 nationally this week by MaxPreps, trailed 61-50 with less than three minutes to go before tearing off the game's final 13 points.Though Williams was the hero, Kentucky-bound senior Brandon Boston Jr. ...
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Wheeler stuns No. 2 Grayson in Georgia
Wheeler wins GHSA Class AAAAAAA state title, knocking off No. 2 Grayson 60-59.
-
Sheldon drops out over coronovirus concern
Huskies forced to cancel game vs. Dublin after school district shuts campuses, extra curricular...
-
Dorman takes fourth straight state title
Cavaliers win 59th consecutive game against South Carolina opponents while clinching bid to...
-
How to Watch: Emoni Bates playoff opener
Sophomore sensation averaging over 40 points per game in last five outings.
-
Predicting the GEICO Nationals field
No. 2 Grayson and No. 3 Dorman look to secure bids in the national title event with state title...
-
How to Watch: Sierra Canyon regional semis
NFHS Network to stream CIF Open Division showdown Saturday night.