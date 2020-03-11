Sierra Canyon rallies for incredible win over Etiwanda in California regional final

Video: Sierra Canyon vs. Etiwanda highlights

The Blazers overcame a 13-point fourth quarter deficit to advance to the CIF Open Division state championship.



Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth) rallied from an 11-point deficit the final three minutes of Tuesday's California Open Divison southern regional final against Etiwanda, emerging with a miraculous 63-61 win.

Senior Ziaire Williams sank the game-winner as time expired to send the Trailblazers (30-4) to their third consecutive state championship game and keep hopes of a three-peat alive. The 6-foot-8 forward finished with 19 points.

Sierra Canyon, ranked No. 15 nationally this week by MaxPreps, trailed 61-50 with less than three minutes to go before tearing off the game's final 13 points.Though Williams was the hero, Kentucky-bound senior Brandon Boston Jr. ...

