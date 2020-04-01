Six at-home workouts to do during quarantine with Katerina Kountouris
The certified trainer helps the high school sports community fit and upbeat during COVID-19.
Video: Katerina Kountouris at-home workouts
Watch the personal trainer introduce her first six videos to the MaxPreps audience.
With gyms and schools remaining closed, Katerina Kountouris continues to offer new innovative at-home workouts to MaxPreps and the high school sports community.
Kountouris, a certified instructor, nutritionist and professional sports host, provides an overview of the type of workouts she plans to employ while we are sheltered during COVID-19.Check back regularly at MaxPreps as Kourtouris continues to help the high school sports community in its quest to stay fit and strong-minded during these challenging times.
Workouts at home with Katerina Kountouris
1. Bodyweight at home workout
2. Tabata bodyweight circuit
3. EMOM (Every Minute on the Minute) home workout
4. HIIT (High Intensity Interval Training) workout
5. Chair home workout
6. Towel-only workout
Go to Kountouris' Website or follow her on Instagram at @KaterinaKountouris for more challenging workouts, fitness advice and nutritional needs. ...
