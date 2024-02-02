To get a good idea who might be the greatest high school girls basketball players in Florida history, you won't find many better than Sylvia Fowles of Gulliver Prep (Miami). The four-time WNBA Defensive Player of the Year has also been named to the All-Defensive Team 11 times in her pro career.

Fowles headlines the all-time starting five for the Sunshine State as chosen by MaxPreps.

Florida All-Time Starting Five

Fowles led Edison (Miami) to a pair of state championships before transferring to Gulliver Prep, where she led that team to a state title. Fowles earned McDonald's All American honors and WBCA All-American recognition as a senior.The SEC Player of the Year in 2008, Fowles finished her career as the SEC's all-time career rebounding leader.An eight-time WNBA All-Star, Fowles won two league titles and was twice named the Finals MVP.Named Miss Florida Basketball in 1998, Snow was also a McDonald's All American and a WBCA All-American.Averaged 11 points per game in college at Tennessee. ...

