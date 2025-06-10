The 2025 NBPA Top 100 High School Basketball Camp is taking place this week at the Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in Rock Hill, S.C.

The NBPA Top 100 Camp is regarded as the premier basketball event available to high school athletes. Since its inception in 1994, over 300 players have gone on to successful careers in the NBA.

The camp features 111 of the best high school basketball players from around the country and emphasizes character, education and skill development as the core principles necessary to maximize a player's potential.

The new selection process introduced this season is an elevated nomination and selection process, focused on enacting a merit-based system that will result in bringing together the best players domestically and internationally.