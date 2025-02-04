Terrence Titus of Walter Northway (Northway, Alaska) set an Alaska single-game scoring record with 82 points on Jan. 31 as the Warriors topped Buckland 119-109.

Titus went 33 of 55 from the field with 10 made 3-pointers, according to Alaska Sports Report. He also added eight rebounds, four assists and four steals.The junior had 24 points by the end of the first quarter and then added 15 in the second. Titus went off in the third quarter for 27 points and finished with 16 points in the final period to get to 82.

"It was pretty close throughout the whole game," Walter Northway head coach Jamey Titus and Terrence's father told MaxPreps. ...

