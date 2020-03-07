Third-ranked Dorman captures fourth consecutive state title, beats Dutch Fork handily

Dorman highlights



Watch nation's third-ranked team in action this season.

Third-ranked 3 Dorman (Roebuck, S.C.) started the game on a commanding 11-0 run and never looked back Friday night, breezing past Dutch Fork (Irmo) 65-47 to capture its fourth consecutive SCHSL Class AAAAA state title.

The game was never in doubt, as the Cavaliers methodically increased their advantage to 37-15 at the half, before stretching their lead to as many as 26 points in the second half.

Dorman was paced by their all-time leading scorer and Butler-signee Myles Tate, who finished with 17 points, six rebounds and four assists, while big man P.J. ...

Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com