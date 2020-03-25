Top 10 high school basketball buzzer beaters of the year
No NCAA Tournament, no problem – we've got your March Madness right here.
Video: Buzzer beaters of the year
See all the late-game drama here.
The 2019-20 high school basketball season is in the books but we are keeping it alive by rewinding on the year's most dramatic buzzer beaters.
As seen in the video, late-game heroics in Missouri, Georgia and California top the list. No NCAA Tournament? No problem – all the March Madness you need is packed into these four minutes.To submit a top play, find us on Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay.
