Top 10 high school basketball buzzer beaters of the year

No NCAA Tournament, no problem – we've got your March Madness right here.

Video: Buzzer beaters of the year
See all the late-game drama here.

The 2019-20 high school basketball season is in the books but we are keeping it alive by rewinding on the year's most dramatic buzzer beaters.

As seen in the video, late-game heroics in Missouri, Georgia and California top the list. No NCAA Tournament? No problem – all the March Madness you need is packed into these four minutes.

To submit a top play, find us on Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay.

