Top 10 high school basketball wings
Emoni Bates, Jalen Johnson lead MaxPreps preview of impact wings for the 2019-20 season.
Video: National Freshman Player of the Year - Emoni Bates
The sophomore looks to build on his phenomenal year and is one of the Top 10 returning wings.
The 2019-20 high school basketball season is almost here. We continue our preseason content with the top 10 wings to watch this season.
Follow along with our preseason coverage through late November for everything you need to know for the upcoming high school basketball campaign.
The talent is abundant this season led by a senior class loaded from top to bottom.
Here's a look at some of the top wings in the game:
10. Aminu Mohammed — Greenwood (Springfield, Mo.)
Continue Reading on MaxPreps.com
-
Top 10 high school basketball big men
Evan Mobley, Paolo Banchero lead MaxPreps preview of impact bigs for the 2019-20 season.
-
High school stars ready for NBA breakout
Big expectations for a pair of former MaxPreps National Player of the Year winners.
-
Preseason basketball rankings watch list
Three schools appear to be in a league of their own this season.
-
IMG vs. Montverde set for Hoophall
Top six players in the Class of 2020 will be on display in Springfield.
-
City of Palms Classic announces field
Defending champion McEachern headlines 16-team tournament field along with IMG Academy, Montverde...
-
Sierra Canyon releases basketball schedule
Fresh off an exhibition tour of China, Trailblazers will play in seven different states outside...