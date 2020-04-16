Top 10 most dominant high school boys basketball programs of the last 10 years in Ohio

Video: An inside look at St. Vincent-St. Mary

A look inside the top-ranked basketball program of the past decade in Ohio.

Using our database of historical results, we are looking back at the most successful high school basketball program in the state of Ohio over the past decade.



The Buckeye State had a tie at the top, as Archbishop Moeller and St. Vincent-St. Mary each finished with 282 points according to our calculations.

Archbishop Moeller won a pair of state titles and finished in the state Top 25 each year of the past decade, while finishing the season at No. 7 in MaxPreps computer rankings in 2019.

St. Vincent-St. ...

