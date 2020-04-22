Top 10 most memorable high school basketball plays of the decade
Lonzo Ball, Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson among the stars making an appearance.
Video: Top 10 basketball plays of the decade
Relive the moments that defined the past 10 years.
We go to the hardwood this week as our series featuring top high school sports plays from the past decade continues.
As seen in the video, players like Lonzo and LaMelo Ball, Ben Simmons and Zion Williamson helped make the high school game a social media sensation.
See the video to find out which play was crowned No. 1 from the past 10 years.
To submit a top play, find us on Twitter @MaxPreps and use the hashtag #MPTopPlay.
