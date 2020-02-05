Top 25 high school basketball scores: Bishop McNamara upsets No. 13 Paull VI

Video: Grayson basketball highlights

See the Georgia power and No. 4-ranked team in action.

A shocking upset kicked off the week in the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference Tuesday night as Bishop McNamara (Forestville, Md.) upended No. 13 Paul VI (Fairfax, Va.) 62-48.

The next two nights feature a number of intriguing matchups, including No. 7 Centennial (Corona, Calif.) vs. Roosevelt (Eastvale, Calif.) on Wednesday night and No. 19 Rutgers Prep (Somerset, N.J.) vs. Watchung Hills (Warren, N.J.) on Thursday night.

Friday features showdowns between No. 6 DeMatha and Gonzaga (Washington, D.C.), No. 16 Scotlandville (Baton Rouge, La.) traveling to Walker (La.) and No. ...

